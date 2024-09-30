PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GWjBUTlM3NkM0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZaMFROUzc2QzQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Bowl projections for Rutgers Football following Week Five

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Football is fresh off a 21-18 victory over Washington last weekend, as they are now two games away from bowl eligibility.

Now the program is hoping to build on last year with another postseason appearance in 2024 and several top bowl projections have the Scarlet Knights in their way too early projections.

With that being said, let's take a look where Rutgers could end up this winter.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Guaranteed Rate Bowl - TCU vs. Rutgers

(December 26th - Phoenix, Arizona)

Same bowl projection as last week, but a new opponent as TCU replaces BYU in the Big 12 Conference's slot for this bowl game. The two programs have never met before on the gridiron previously.

Now this might seem like a new bowl for the Scarlet Knights, but they actually played in back in December 2005 when it was called the Insight Bowl. Rutgers would go on to lose to Arizona State in this by a score of 45-40.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Duke's Mayo Bowl - Louisville vs. Rutgers

(January 3rd - Charlotte, North Carolina)

Similar projection this week from Athlon Sports. This game would set up an old rematch of former Big East and American Athletic Conference mates between two programs that went back and forth over the years. Rutgers currently leads the series all time 7-6, but Louisville has won the last four games against one another.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Guaranteed Rate Bowl - TCU vs. Rutgers

(December 26th - Phoenix, Arizona)

Same bowl projection as last week, but a new opponent as Palm also has Rutgers taking on TCU as he replaces BYU in this week's projections.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): ReliaQuest Bowl - Ole Miss vs. Rutgers

(December 31st - Tampa, Florida)

After picking the Pinstripe Bowl last week, Bonagura switched it up a bit as he now has the Scarlet Knights heading to Tampa, Florida for their first ever game against Ole Miss and their first ever appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Now although this would be their first ReliaQuest Bowl appearance, the Scarlet Knights have played several bowl games in the state of Florida previously as they played in the St. Petersburg Bowl in 2019, the Russell Athletic Bowl (Orlando) in 2012 and the Gator Bowl (Jacksonville) in December 2021.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Duke's Mayo Bowl - Boston College vs. Rutgers

(January 3rd - Charlotte, North Carolina)

A Big East Conference matchup rekindled here, as the two have faced off on 28 different occasions. The most recent took place when the Scarlet Knights traveled up to Chestnut Hill and defeated the Eagles by a score of 22-21. Despite it only being two years, you can argue that both teams look drastically different now, as both appear to be trending up.

--------------------------------------------------------------

