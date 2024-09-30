With that being said, let's take a look where Rutgers could end up this winter.

Now the program is hoping to build on last year with another postseason appearance in 2024 and several top bowl projections have the Scarlet Knights in their way too early projections.

Rutgers Football is fresh off a 21-18 victory over Washington last weekend, as they are now two games away from bowl eligibility.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Guaranteed Rate Bowl - TCU vs. Rutgers

(December 26th - Phoenix, Arizona)

Same bowl projection as last week, but a new opponent as TCU replaces BYU in the Big 12 Conference's slot for this bowl game. The two programs have never met before on the gridiron previously.

Now this might seem like a new bowl for the Scarlet Knights, but they actually played in back in December 2005 when it was called the Insight Bowl. Rutgers would go on to lose to Arizona State in this by a score of 45-40.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Duke's Mayo Bowl - Louisville vs. Rutgers

(January 3rd - Charlotte, North Carolina)

Similar projection this week from Athlon Sports. This game would set up an old rematch of former Big East and American Athletic Conference mates between two programs that went back and forth over the years. Rutgers currently leads the series all time 7-6, but Louisville has won the last four games against one another.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Guaranteed Rate Bowl - TCU vs. Rutgers

(December 26th - Phoenix, Arizona)

Same bowl projection as last week, but a new opponent as Palm also has Rutgers taking on TCU as he replaces BYU in this week's projections.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): ReliaQuest Bowl - Ole Miss vs. Rutgers

(December 31st - Tampa, Florida)

After picking the Pinstripe Bowl last week, Bonagura switched it up a bit as he now has the Scarlet Knights heading to Tampa, Florida for their first ever game against Ole Miss and their first ever appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Now although this would be their first ReliaQuest Bowl appearance, the Scarlet Knights have played several bowl games in the state of Florida previously as they played in the St. Petersburg Bowl in 2019, the Russell Athletic Bowl (Orlando) in 2012 and the Gator Bowl (Jacksonville) in December 2021.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Duke's Mayo Bowl - Boston College vs. Rutgers

(January 3rd - Charlotte, North Carolina)

A Big East Conference matchup rekindled here, as the two have faced off on 28 different occasions. The most recent took place when the Scarlet Knights traveled up to Chestnut Hill and defeated the Eagles by a score of 22-21. Despite it only being two years, you can argue that both teams look drastically different now, as both appear to be trending up.