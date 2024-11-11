Bowl projections for Rutgers Football following Week 11

Rutgers Football is now one game away from bowl eligibility after defeating Minnesota 26-19 this past weekend inside of SHI Stadium.
Now the program is hoping to build on last year with another postseason appearance in 2024 and several top bowl projections have Rutgers in their way too early projections.
With that being said, let's take a look where the Scarlet Knights could end up this winter.
Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Guaranteed Rate Bowl - Baylor vs. Rutgers
(December 26th - Phoenix, Arizone)