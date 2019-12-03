Bold predictions for the 2019-20 Rutgers Football offseason
NUNZIO CAMPANILE WILL BE RETAINED AS A FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACHTHE SKINNY: Tuesday afternoon TKR first reported that interim head coach Nunzio Campanile will be retained by new head coach Greg Sch...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news