Bo Melton selected by the Seahawks in the seventh round of the NFL Draft

For the first time in three years, Rutgers Football had a player selected in the NFL Draft as former wide receiver Bo Melton was selected with 181st pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Melton follows Leonte Carroo, who the Miami Dolphins took with the 86th pick back in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft as the most recent Rutgers wideout to be selected. Despite a struggling offense at times, the South Jersey native still was able to produce and show off his skills at times. In his five years with the program, Melton managed to haul in 164 receptions for 2011 yards and 11 touchdowns. However his best season came in 2020 where he had 638 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 47 receptions in just nine total games. That same year, Melton also rushed for two more scores as well as returned a punt for a touchdown as well. Melton is now the 16th active Scarlet Knight in the league. He joins Mohamed Sanu (49ers) as the only other former Rutgers Football wide receiver currently on an NFL roster.

EVALUATION AS A RECRUIT