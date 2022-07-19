Bo Mascoe helping to feed the homeless with Youth Football Tournament
One of the main things that Rutgers Football head coach Greg Schiano preaches about when it comes to recruiting high school kids is that he not only wants good football players, but he also wants recruits with a good head on their shoulders and he is getting just that in defensive back Bo Mascoe out of Florida.
If you follow Mascoe on social media, you’ll see that both him and his brother Chad Mascoe (2022 Campbell signee) are helping to promote the family’s annual Feed the Homeless Preseason Youth Football Tournament in Kissimmee, Florida.
The Knight Report caught up with Mascoe who has been helping his father run the event over the past couple of years to explain what the event is and how it helps the community.
“My dad started this event about five years ago with his good friend Bert Miller in Atlanta,” Mascoe told TKR. “We then brought the idea down to Kissimmee about three years ago when we moved back here and it’s been a pretty successful event ever since.”
Mascoe went on to describe how the event works and how much they were able to raise in recent years.
“So my dad invites all the youth football programs from ages 6U-14U from the area and each team gets 1-2 games on the weekend,” said Mascoe. “Each team gets to play for free in a winner-take-all tournament. The only thing that we ask is for each team to bring two boxes of nonperishable goods to donate towards the homeless drive. After we collect the items, we then donate it all to the local homeless shelters and food pantries. Last year we raised enough to fill up an entire UHaul full of food.”
Along with the tournament, the Mascoe family also gives out an award called the Sergeant Sam Howard Community Service award to someone in the community who has done their part to give back to the less fortunate.
“About three years ago one of my dad’s high school friends and teammate, Sergeant Sam Howard, lost his life in the line of duty,” he said. “So to honor him, my dad gives out an award each year in his name to someone in the local community.”
Now if you can’t attend the event, but still feel the need to help out, the Mascoe Family has set up a venmo account in which can be accessed @ChadMascoe or via the QR code listed below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board