Bo Mascoe helping to feed the homeless with Youth Football Tournament

One of the main things that Rutgers Football head coach Greg Schiano preaches about when it comes to recruiting high school kids is that he not only wants good football players, but he also wants recruits with a good head on their shoulders and he is getting just that in defensive back Bo Mascoe out of Florida.

If you follow Mascoe on social media, you’ll see that both him and his brother Chad Mascoe (2022 Campbell signee) are helping to promote the family’s annual Feed the Homeless Preseason Youth Football Tournament in Kissimmee, Florida.

The Knight Report caught up with Mascoe who has been helping his father run the event over the past couple of years to explain what the event is and how it helps the community.

“My dad started this event about five years ago with his good friend Bert Miller in Atlanta,” Mascoe told TKR. “We then brought the idea down to Kissimmee about three years ago when we moved back here and it’s been a pretty successful event ever since.”