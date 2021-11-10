Blue chip middle infielder Max Martin signs with Rutgers Baseball
Steve Owens and the Rutgers Baseball program has a pretty darn good recruiting class this cycle and one of their top ranked commits just made his commitment official as middle infielder Max Martin signed his letter of intent.
The New Jersey native is the one of the top prospects in the country after impressing many during the summer circuit. Currently on Perfect Game, Martin is ranked the No. 133rd prospect in the country as well as the No. 24 overall shortstop prospect. In terms of the state rankings, he comes in at No. 6 overall and the No. 2 overall shortstop.
The 6-foot-0, 190-pound middle infielder starting receiving interest from big programs as far back as his freshman year of high school, four years ago.
“The recruiting process for me was very exciting,” Martin told the Knight Report. “I had an amazing time meeting coaches and interacting with programs.”
Rutgers was one of the first programs to reach out and get in contact with Martin, as they knew from the start that he was their guy.
“When I met the coaches at Rutgers, I felt extremely welcomed and loved,” said Martin. “I got an extremely amazing feeling about the coaches.”
It also didn’t take long for the Moorestown product to decide he wanted to stay close to home to play his college ball.
“I committed to Rutgers in September of my sophomore season,” said Martin. “I wanted to help to be apart of the rebuilding program.”
The main selling point or Martin was head coach Steve Owens, he played a huge role in selling his vision of the future of the team.
“The program is a sleeping giant,” Martin said. “Coach [Steve] Owens is extremely intelligent and had an amazing philosophy behind building up the program.”
Now that Max Martin has officially signed with the Scarlet Knight, he’s excited to get on campus and start working.
“It’s a great feeling,” Martin said about signing with Rutgers. “I’m excited to get the opportunity to join a great growing program.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel