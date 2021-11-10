Blue chip middle infielder Max Martin signs with Rutgers Baseball

Steve Owens and the Rutgers Baseball program has a pretty darn good recruiting class this cycle and one of their top ranked commits just made his commitment official as middle infielder Max Martin signed his letter of intent.

The New Jersey native is the one of the top prospects in the country after impressing many during the summer circuit. Currently on Perfect Game, Martin is ranked the No. 133rd prospect in the country as well as the No. 24 overall shortstop prospect. In terms of the state rankings, he comes in at No. 6 overall and the No. 2 overall shortstop.

The 6-foot-0, 190-pound middle infielder starting receiving interest from big programs as far back as his freshman year of high school, four years ago.

“The recruiting process for me was very exciting,” Martin told the Knight Report. “I had an amazing time meeting coaches and interacting with programs.”

