Blair Academy TE Victor Konopka talks Sunday trip to Rutgers
On Sunday afternoon, the Rutgers Football program hosted one of the top athletes in the state when tight end Victor Konopka out of Blair Academy came to visit. This was his second visit to campus i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news