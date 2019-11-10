News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-10 22:19:26 -0600') }} football Edit

Blair Academy TE Victor Konopka talks Sunday trip to Rutgers

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

On Sunday afternoon, the Rutgers Football program hosted one of the top athletes in the state when tight end Victor Konopka out of Blair Academy came to visit. This was his second visit to campus i...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}