Biggest takeaways from Rutgers Football's 2021 spring roster reveal
Earlier today, Rutgers Football head coach Greg Schiano met with the media to preview his team’s upcoming spring practice set to begin on Tuesday afternoon.
As is customary with the start of spring, the Scarlet Knights football program also released their new look roster and there are a couple of noticeable changes throughout. So here at The Knight Report we decided to take a look at some of the more significant ones.
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL JUNE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news