Big Ten Week: Sleepers that may surprise

It’s Big Ten preview week and here is a look at some secret sleepers not many people talk about in the conference.

1. OL Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

NFL scouts know all about Linderbaum but the average college football fan likely doesn’t know how good he is as an interior lineman.

*****

2. LB Mohammed Toure, Rutgers

Almost half of Toure's tackles last year were for a loss and he’s just starting to reach his potential.

*****

3. LB Micah McFadden, Indiana

McFadden is the heart and soul of the Indiana defense and is one of the better tacklers in the country.

*****

4. CB Tarheeb Still, Maryland

Still is the best defensive back you haven’t heard of but you will hear from him soon.

*****

5. OL Thayer Mumford, Ohio State

The big names on Ohio State's offense are wide receivers or new quarterbacks or running backs but Munford is one of the top-10 offensive linemen in college football.

*****

6. RB Zander Horvath, Purdue

Zander Horvath (AP)

He averaged more than five yards a carry and 10 yards a catch last year so keep an eye on him.

*****

7. QB Anthony Russo, Michigan State

The Temple transfer has an absolute cannon and just watch what he does for the Spartans if he’s on.

*****

8. OL Jack Nelson, Wisconsin

One of the best linemen in the conference gets overshadowed often and lumped in as “just another Wisconsin OL."

*****

9. DT Ben Stille, Nebraska

Stille is back for yet another season and is an unrecognized stalwart in the middle.

*****

10. LB Ellis Brooks, Penn State