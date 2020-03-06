Big Ten Tournament Scenarios for Rutgers Basketball
As the NCAA Basketball season heads into its last weekend of regular season play there will be a number of games that decide the final seeds for conference tournaments that will kickoff next week.
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will wrap up their regular season tomorrow afternoon as they head to Indiana to take on the Purdue Boilermakers. The outcome of the game will ultimately decide where the Scarlet Knights end up in the final Big Ten standings.
The Scarlet Knights after secured a first-round bye as the Big Ten Tournament will being Wednesday night with the 11th through 14th seeds opening up the tournament.
Looks take a look at where Rutgers could end up seeded after this weekend's action.
Notable Weekend Games:
Saturday
Rutgers @ Purdue (2pm on BTN)
No. 20 Penn State @ Northwestern (4pm on BTN)
Sunday
No. 25 Michigan @ No. 9 Maryland (12pm on FOX)
No. 19 Ohio State @ No. 16 Michigan State (4:30pm on CBS)
No. 18 Iowa @ No. 23 Illinois (7pm on BTN)
Current Big Ten Standings Heading Into this Weekend
Tied 1st:
Maryland 13-6
Michigan State 13-6
Wisconsin 13-6
4. Illinois 12-7
Tied 5th:
Ohio State 11-8
Penn State 11-8
Iowa 11-8
Tied 8th:
Michigan 10-9
Rutgers 10-9
Tied 10th:
Indiana 9-10
Purdue 9-10
12. Minnesota 7-12
13. Northwestern 2-17
14. Nebraska 2-17
What matters to Rutgers?
The middle of the standings are all that will matter to Rutgers — the teams that are tied for fifth and eighth. Their final seeding will ultimately be decided on the outcome of their game versus Purdue and what the Michigan Wolverines do versus No. 9 Maryland.
Let’s take a look at a few scenarios to get our best guess at where Rutgers will end up in the final Big Ten standings and where they could be seeded in the Big Ten Tournament.
Rutgers Beats Purdue:
If the Scarlet Knights beat Purdue this weekend they will finish the Big Ten season at 11-9.
Scenario 1:
Rutgers wins and Michigan loses, Rutgers will earn the No. 8 seed.
Scenario 2:
Rutgers wins and Michigan wins, Rutgers will earn the No. 9 seed.
Purdue Beats Rutgers:
If the Scarlet Knights lose to Purdue they will finish the season with a 10-10 record in Big Ten play.
Scenario 1:
Rutgers loses to Purdue and Michigan loses, Rutgers will earn the No. 10 seed.
Scenario 2:
Rutgers loses to Purdue and Michigan wins, Rutgers will earn the No. 10 seed.
Judging by these scenarios the Scarlet Knights will finish somewhere in the 8 through 10th range depending on what happens in their game and the Michigan game. If they win, they can secure the 8th or 9th seed but if they lose they will end up as the 10th seed.
Most Likely Big Ten Tournament Games for Rutgers
Judging by our scenario above, here is a look at when Rutgers would play their first Big Ten Tournament game.
8th or 9th Seed - Thursday, March 12 at 12pm vs. the No. 9 Seed (most likely vs. Michigan)
10th Seed - Thursday, March 12 at 6:30pm vs. the No. 7 Seed (Would be one of Iowa, Penn State, Ohio State or Illinois depending on what happens in games this weekend)
