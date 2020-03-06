As the NCAA Basketball season heads into its last weekend of regular season play there will be a number of games that decide the final seeds for conference tournaments that will kickoff next week. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will wrap up their regular season tomorrow afternoon as they head to Indiana to take on the Purdue Boilermakers. The outcome of the game will ultimately decide where the Scarlet Knights end up in the final Big Ten standings. The Scarlet Knights after secured a first-round bye as the Big Ten Tournament will being Wednesday night with the 11th through 14th seeds opening up the tournament. SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM AND GET A FREE $50 GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Looks take a look at where Rutgers could end up seeded after this weekend's action.

Notable Weekend Games: Saturday Rutgers @ Purdue (2pm on BTN) No. 20 Penn State @ Northwestern (4pm on BTN) Sunday No. 25 Michigan @ No. 9 Maryland (12pm on FOX) No. 19 Ohio State @ No. 16 Michigan State (4:30pm on CBS) No. 18 Iowa @ No. 23 Illinois (7pm on BTN) Current Big Ten Standings Heading Into this Weekend Tied 1st: Maryland 13-6 Michigan State 13-6 Wisconsin 13-6 4. Illinois 12-7 Tied 5th: Ohio State 11-8 Penn State 11-8 Iowa 11-8 Tied 8th: Michigan 10-9 Rutgers 10-9 Tied 10th: Indiana 9-10 Purdue 9-10 12. Minnesota 7-12 13. Northwestern 2-17 14. Nebraska 2-17