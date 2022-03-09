Big Ten Tournament prediction: Will Rutgers win it all with double-bye?

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

12-Northwestern vs. 13-Nebraska, 6 p.m.

11-Penn State vs. 14-Minnesota, approx. 8:30 p.m.

Nebraska has been playing well as of late. winners of three games in a row, the Cornhuskers against Penn State, Ohio State, and Wisconsin. Nebraska can score (73 ppg) and isn't as bad as what its record was. Nebraska has the Big Ten Freshman of the Year is Bryce McGowens. Northwestern is a good team as well, and like Nebraska, isn't as bad as its record shows, but Nebraska is hot right now. Penn State is a solid team with a good coach. It is an older bunch that has played in a lot of close games. The Nittany Lions won't give up and will fight to the finish.

Picks: Nebraska/Penn State

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

8-Michigan vs. 9-Indiana, 11:30 a.m.

5-Iowa vs. 13-Nebraska, approx. 2:00 p.m.

7-Michigan State vs. 10-Maryland, approx. 6:30 p.m.

6-Ohio State vs. 11-Penn State, approx. 9:00 p.m.

Michigan has seen it win a game and lose a game and then lose a game of late, but the Wolverines have the talent. They beat Indiana by almost 20 in late January. Coach Juwan Howard is back, too. Iowa and Nebraska should be a fun game, but Iowa is one of the hottest teams in the land. The Hawkeyes average 83 points per game and has the fourth most efficient offense in the country. They won eight of 10 to end the regular season. Michigan State and Maryland is a toss up. There were times this year where both teams were bad and good. After struggling in February, Michigan State actually beat the Terrapins by 10 points in the regular season finale. Ohio State lost three out of its last four games, but the Buckeyes will win if they can get healthy.

Picks: Michigan/Iowa/Michigan State/Ohio State

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

1-Illinois vs. 8-Michigan, 11:30 a.m.

4-Rutgers vs. 5-Iowa, approx. 2:00 p.m.

2-Wisconsin vs. 7-Michigan State, 6:30 p.m.

3-Purdue vs. 6-Ohio State, approx. 9:00 p.m.

Illinois earned a share of the Big Ten regular season championship along with Wisconsin. Illinois ranked 20th on offense and 29th on defense per KenPom this season. Kofi Coburn is a beast inside and the Illini have the pieces all over. Rutgers, which earned the double-bye for the first time, beat Iowa in a slugfest at home in January, but the Hawkeyes are rolling and the Scarlet Knights won't have the friendly confines of Jersey Mike's Arena for this one. Johnny Davis was hurt in the finale against Nebraska (a big reason why the Cornhuskers pulled the upset), but he will have plenty of time to heal up. Wisconsin and Michigan State split this year. Purdue won by only three against the Buckeyes on Jan. 30. Jaden Ivey looks to be a high NBA Draft pick, and Purdue as the surrounding talent at every level.

Picks: Illinois/Iowa/Wisconsin/Purdue

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

1-Illinois vs. 5-Iowa, 1:00 p.m.

2-Wisconsin vs. 3-Purdue, approx. 3:30 p.m.

Illinois and Purdue were two of the more consistent teams throughout the whole year in the Big Ten. The Illini edged Iowa in the regular season finale which helped Rutgers get the No. 4 seed, and they did so at home without Jacob Grandison. Iowa is no slouch, however Illinois pulls it out. The metrics will show Wisconsin should win, but Purdue was the top team in the nation at points during the year. Wisconsin won both matchups between the two teams this season, but it is hard to beat a great team three times.

Picks: Illinois/Purdue

SUNDAY, MARCH 13

1-Illinois vs. 3-Purdue, approx. 3:30 p.m.

Welcome to selection Sunday! The Big Ten Tournament is one of the last tournaments to be completed before the bracket comes up a couple of hours later. Illinois defeated Ohio State in the final a year ago. The Boilermakers beat Purdue twice including once in double-overtime in the regular season. Much like the scenario in the round prior, it's hard to beat a team three times in one year. But, Rutgers did it to Indiana in 2020-21.

Pick: Purdue

