Big Ten suspends all Athletics activities until further notice
On Thursday afternoon the Big Ten Conference sent out a notice that all spring athletics programs will go on hiatus for the time being. That includes spring football, baseball, softball, golf, swimming, track, tennis and lacrosse.
Here's a look at the statement from of the Big Ten.
Rutgers officially starts spring break this Saturday, March 14th, but earlier in the week the university announced that all course instructions will now be delivered remotely through at least April 3rd.
Rutgers Football spring practices are scheduled to start on March 24th and the spring game is scheduled for April 25th inside SHI Stadium are both on schedule as of now, but both are considered unlikely to be held at this point.
Stay tuned on The Knight Report for more on the latest new surrounding Rutgers Athletics.
