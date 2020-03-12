On Thursday afternoon the Big Ten Conference sent out a notice that all spring athletics programs will go on hiatus for the time being. That includes spring football, baseball, softball, golf, swimming, track, tennis and lacrosse.

Here's a look at the statement from of the Big Ten.

The Big Ten Conference announced today that in addition to the Men’s Basketball Tournament it will be canceling all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions. In addition, the Conference has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future. The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.

Rutgers officially starts spring break this Saturday, March 14th, but earlier in the week the university announced that all course instructions will now be delivered remotely through at least April 3rd.

Rutgers Football spring practices are scheduled to start on March 24th and the spring game is scheduled for April 25th inside SHI Stadium are both on schedule as of now, but both are considered unlikely to be held at this point.

Stay tuned on The Knight Report for more on the latest new surrounding Rutgers Athletics.