Before the start of a press conference on Tuesday morning, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter dropped some news the entire college football world has been waiting for.



Carter, while speaking off-mic to National Strategic Research Institute director Bob Hinson said he expects a Big Ten football season to be announced by "tonight."

"We're getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football tonight", Carter told Hinson off-mic before the press conference started.

The league is expected to announce a season that starts on Oct. 17, as the Big Ten Council of Chancellors and Presidents met extensively on Sunday laying out the new plan.

The new return to play plan is expected to include extensive safety protocols and a new schedule that more than likely will be eight games, vs. the original 10-game schedule announced in August.



The Nebraska football team has continued to practice, as this is their third week back on the field. NU has practiced both Monday and Tuesday of this week in guidance with the 12-hour rule, that does not allow full pads to be worn, and just five hours of practice time per week.

If a new season is announced, the Huskers would be allowed to shift to a 20 hour week and put shoulder pads on immediately.