As a twitchy, high octane guard with a vertically explosive game, Dellquan Warren is tracking as one of the country's stock risers at point guard.

The Class of 2024 product, now at Keystone Academy in Pennsylvania, is one of the more traditional point guards which Rutgers is currently recruiting.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound point guard's game began to take flight at the culmination of his sophomore year.