“Absolutely,” Baker said on if he feels confident shooting that 3-pointer. “I feel real confident taking any shot. That confidence comes from repetition and trust. My coaches and my team trust me and it makes me feel really comfortable.”

With 1:00 remaining, Baker crossed up Gabe Kalscheur and drained his bread and butter step-back 3-pointer near the top of the arc. He also made two free throws with 15 ticks left.

The sophomore guard has come through in the clutch time and time again this season including Sunday night in Rutgers’ win over Minnesota, 68-64, at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway.

When the game is on the line or when Rutgers needs baskets late, Scarlet Knights coach Steve Pikiell hands the keys to Geo Baker .

Baker took over the game late in the final 2:13. Baker netted seven points in a row to put Rutgers as Rutgers led by three. Caleb McConnell finished the job with two made foul shots with three seconds to go.



“Really key. Before Caleb took those free throws, I told him he was special. He understands what we’re trying to prove and he stepped up and knocked them down like a true vet,” Baker said. “It was good.”

Baker finished with 13 points for the game, but had just three at halftime. The Derry, N.H. native was hit with two fouls within the first seven minutes of the contest which kept his production low in the opening half.

But he turned it on when the Scarlet Knights needed it most.

“First half, I couldn’t really get into a rhythm. Those two fouls I got early on really hurt me. Second half, I was in attack mode,” Baker said. “My coaches and teammates believe in me and they want to win. We all had a good mentality coming in and just held on.”

Clutch shots aren’t anything new for Baker. While other players have converted big shots throughout the season that have helped propel Rutgers, there’s no doubt Baker is the go-to guy.

Along with against the Golden Gophers, Baker made a tough, long, mid-range jump shot with 13 seconds left to upset Ohio State at home in January. He hit a 3-pointer with under four minutes to go at Penn State. And he also drained a 3-pointer to put Rutgers ahead against Iowa last weekend, even though it would lose on a crazy, lucky shot.

“Honestly, I trust everyone. A lot of guys hit a lot of big threes and sometimes at the end of games guys have to make plays. That's what happened, a couple of guys made plays. It was Geo's day today, we needed every one,” Pikiell said.

"I trust Geo, he's a good player. He's got confidence and makes free throws and big plays. He played confidently. I loved his defense the last few weeks. I think his defense has helped us, we've scored a lot of points because of some of the steals and being in gaps. Geo's a good player and getting better and obviously still young. Our team is still young, but we've gotten better as a program step-by-step. We've gotten better in a league that's much better since I've been here. It's a good sign moving forward and if the RAC continues to rock like this, this is a tough place to play."