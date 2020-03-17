News More News
Big offensive tackle talks new offer from Rutgers

Alex Gleitman • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
@alexgleitman

At 6-foot-7, 300-pounds it's pretty hard to miss Albert Reese, but for a while that's exactly what happened when it came to interest from college coaches. That's changed quickly, though, and Reese has become a highly sought-after commodity across the country.

Originally from Canada, Reese spent the first three years of high school at Harry Ainlay in Edmonton, but made the decision to come to the United States for his senior year, recently announcing a transfer to Clearwater Academy International in Florida.

Before that move, Reese had offers from Illinois State, Grambling State, UCF, and Iowa State, but since then he has added scholarships from West Virginia, USF, FIU, Kansas, Bowling Green, and most recently Rutgers, with the Scarlet Knights extending an offer on Monday.

