Bevvy of other colleges to attend Rutgers' upcoming CHOP Elite Camp

Rutgers Football is hosting its second edition of the CHOP Elite camp on Saturday and some of top recruits in the land will be on site.

The Scarlet Knights are scouting possible future players, and they are also welcoming a slew of other football programs to the camp as well.

Upwards to 45 colleges and universities will make the trip to Piscataway, and they include: Villanova, Bryant, Fairleigh Dickinson, Dartmouth, Maine, Stony Brook, Lehigh, Kutztown, Long Island U., Buffalo, Brown, UNC Pembroke, Old Dominion, Bucknell, Lafayette, Howard, Georgetown, Millersville, Ithaca, Kings, Pace, UConn, Rhode Island, Towson, Franklin and Mary, Holy Cross, Marist, Princeton, University of New England, Allegheny, Yale, Delaware State, Carleton, Morgan State, New Hampshire, Trinity, Wilkes, Misericordia, and Northern Illinois.

Rutgers held its first CHOP Elite session back on June 2, which was the first camp to be had in two years. Last time out, many programs also were in attendance and got to introduce themselves.

The Specialists camp also takes play on Saturday.