Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-03 14:09:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Bergen Catholic OL talks Rutgers visit, relationship with Langan

D1c9dxenekqryxddz3jc
Rivals.com
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

Rutgers hosted Bergen Catholic (NJ) 2020 offensive tackle Bryan Felter once again, this time for a spring practice and an inside look at a team meeting.The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder sat down with site ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}