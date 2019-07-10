Bergen Catholic '20 OL Felter gives latest on his recruitment
Much like many other football players, Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) 2020 offensive lineman Bryan Felter had a busy June as he attended numerous camps and universities and interacted with a bevy ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news