BEHIND ENEMY LINES with Illinois beat writer Doug Bucshon
The 2-6 Rutgers Scarlet Knights football is fresh off their second win of the season against Liberty and all set to go for a Big Ten matchup against 4-4 Illinois. This Saturday's game is set to sta...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news