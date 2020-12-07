BEHIND ENEMY LINES: Syracuse Orange Basketball Edition
It's been about nine full days since the Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball program took to court, but on Tuesday night they are back and against a familiar foe as former Big East rival Syracuse travels to the RAC.
To learn more about the Syracuse Orange basketball program, TKR spoke with James Szuba of NunesMagician.com aka the Syracuse - SB Nation site.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news