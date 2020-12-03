Here on The Knight Report we try to provide you guys and girls with the best information possible about Rutgers Athletics. One of the main things we cover is the football team and what better way to know your Scarlet Knights football team than to study their upcoming opponents.

Today, TKR had the chance to talk with Nate Bauer of BWI.Rivals.com or better known as the Rivals-Penn State site to get a better feel for the Nittany Lions ahead of Saturday's matchup.