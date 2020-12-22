BEHIND ENEMY LINES: Ohio State Buckeyes Basketball Edition
Rutgers Basketball is all set for their third game of Big Ten Conference play as they are set to take on the No. 23 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes for a Wednesday afternoon matchup at 4:30pm.
To learn more about the Illini basketball program, TKR spoke with Marcus Horton of BuckeyeGrove.com aka the OhioState-Rivals site.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news