BEHIND ENEMY LINES: Maryland Terrapins Basketball Edition
For the first time this season the Rutgers basketball program will take to the court as the away team, as the Scarlet Knights are set to open up Big Ten Conference play against the Maryland Terrapins on Monday afternoon.
To learn more about the Terrapins basketball program, TKR spoke with Pat Donahue of TerrapinSportsReport.com aka the Maryland-Rivals site.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news