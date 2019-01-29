Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-29 06:40:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

BEHIND ENEMY LINES: Indiana Hoosiers Edition

Klgmpa4dgpdr8latwksk
USA Today Sports - Nicole Sweet
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

The 10-9 (3-6) Rutgers Scarlet Knights host the 12-8 (3-6) Indiana Hooisers on Wednesday at the Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). The game starts at 7:00 p.m. with television coverage by the Big Ten N...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}