The 6-foot-3, 285-pound guard made the news official on Twitter and becomes the tenth member of the Class of 2020.

Felter has long been considered a Rutgers lean and made the news official this evening as he committed to the Scarlet Knights over offers from Boston College, West Virginia, Cincinati, Army, East Carolina, and Kent State.

After a recent visit in April, Felter said, “I’ve hit it off with coach (Pete) Rossomando. We have been mostly talking about what he looks for in his players and how he wanted me to see his style of coaching. I’ve also been talking to Johnny Langan about Rutgers. He told me that it's a great place to be, he couldn't be happier there."

The in-state prospect is the first offensive lineman in the class and joins quarterback Evan Simon, wide receive Ahmirr Robinson, athlete Te'Rai Powell, and tight end Shawn Collins as offensive commits.

Felter is ranked by Rivals as a 5.7 3-star prospect. He's currently ranked as the No. 14 prospect in the state of New Jersey and the No. 26 offensive guard in the country.