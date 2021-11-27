Beer Belly Frank: Week 13 Picks

With Week 13 about to kickoff, here are my picks for this week. Good luck!





Ohio State vs Michigan

This game will pretty much going lock up a college football playoff spot for whoever wins. Michigan has beaten Ohio State once in the last 15 years, and Jim Harbaugh has never beaten Ohio State as head coach of Michigan. The game is in Ann Arbor, and this crowd will be loud and wild, but I still don’t think this is the year Michigan gets in done vs Ohio State.

Ohio State -7





Maryland vs Rutgers

Coming into the year I thought this game would be a massive sweat for Rutgers win total over 4.5. Instead this game is a sweat for both teams to earn bowl eligibility. Maryland started out 4-0 while Rutgers started out 3-0, but both faltered when having to play the elite teams in the Big 10. Rutgers has a couple game time decisions on defense they are trying to get back to help them this Saturday, which would big for them considering their offensive struggles this year. If you can’t score you at least have to keep the other team off the board. All that being said give me the home team here.

Rutgers +1.5





Penn State vs Michigan State

Think we should expect points this game. We watched Michigan State get shredded through the pass game last week vs Ohio State, and Michigan State’s offense isn’t no slouch themselves.

Over 51.5





Northwestern vs Illinois

This seems like one of those classic big 10 games where unless you are a fan of either team you aren’t watching. My favorite thing to do when I’m not watching a game is to take the under and comeback at half and see how we are doing, so that’s what I’ll do here.

Under 44.5





Indiana vs Purdue

This is a big time rivalry game in the Big 10. Last year this game got canceled twice due to Covid, so both teams should excited to see one another again. This is a tale of two opposite teams; Indiana came into the year with all the expectations but unfortunately have suffered a slurs of injuries costing them their season. Purdue on the other hand has gotten some big time wins this year and are a surprise bowl eligible team this year. Due to health and team morale give me Purdue at home.

Purdue -15





Wisconsin vs Minnesota

I said this last week, but once Wisconsin decided to establish the run every game first, they have simply been tough to stop. The only thing that scares me when you bet on them is if they fall behind early and are forced to throw to get back into the game. Still going to go with them here today as I think they are just a better overall team than the Gophers.

Wisconsin -7