Beer Belly Frank's weekly college basketball bets

Despite some struggles early on in the Gavitt Games last week (2-6 start), Frank bounced back going 5-1 over his next six picks. Can he keep the success going with today's lineup of games? Only time will tell.

Local degenerate gambler Beer Belly Frank is back with his weekly college basketball picks and he is here to guide you to gambling success!

UCONN (-2.5) VS. AUBURN

Second matchup from the Bahamas on this pick slate features two top 25 teams. The Huskies might have one of the most dominant front courts in college, but it has only been used against tune up teams. Meanwhile Bruce Pearl is 16-2 in their last 18 neutral court games, and I think that trend continues.

THE PICK: Auburn ML

--------------------------------------------------------------

WISCONSIN (-2.0) VS. ST. MARY'S

The Badgers are flying high after upsetting #12 Houston yesterday, but they’ve had lapses in scoring the ball efficiently, especially in games they’re expected to win. The Gael’s on the other hand ride a six game win streak, and have been closing out strong winning the second half in seven straight games going back to last season. I think Saint Mary’s pulls out the win, but let’s play it safe and take the spread.

THE PICK: St. Mary's +2.0

--------------------------------------------------------------

OHIO STATE VS. FLORIDA (2.0)

The Buckeyes look to pick up another resume building type win against the Florida Gators in the Fort Myers Tip Off finale. EJ Liddell has been a matchup nightmare so far this year, but he won’t be matched up against Myreon Jones in this game. OSU has struggled to contain perimeter players early this year and expect Jones to have a game.

THE PICK: Over 138

--------------------------------------------------------------

OREGON VS. HOUSTON (-5.0)

Houston is building off of last season’s success as they look destined for the Big Dance early on this season. Oregon has been disappointing early on despite a reload in the off-season's transfer window, with double digit losses to BYU and Saint Mary’s. Neither team scores a ton, and Rutgers transfer Jacob Young can have a high impact on the defensive side of the ball for Oregon.

THE PICK: Under 131

--------------------------------------------------------------

TARLETON STATE VS. MICHIGAN (-22.0)

The Tarleton State Texans were one of my darling teams from last season, so when I saw them on the board against a top 25 opponent I couldn’t not look at this game. Unfortunately, the cards are stacked against them facing a Michigan team in Ann Arbor. After dropping 16 spots in the rankings, the Wolverines have a lot to prove in terms of meeting their preseason expectations, so I expect them to beat up on this inferior opponent.

THE PICK: Michigan -22

--------------------------------------------------------------

SETON HALL (-12.5) VS. CALIFORNIA

This is consolation game for the Fort Myers tournament as both teams look to get back on track for their respective seasons. Cal looks to garner some form of respectability after getting blown out by Florida, whereas Seton Hall should be piecing together the gaps in their game following a heartbreaking loss to Ohio State. The under seems to be set comically low, especially for a game with such blowout potential.

THE PICK: Over 130.5