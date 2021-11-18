Beer Belly Frank's bets on the Gavitt Games Part IV
The 2021 Gavitt Games are fully underway and in the contests between these two historic conferences, your local degenerate gambler Beer Belly Frank will guide you to gambling success!
Lines for these games will come out on the day of, so we’ll be taking this one day at time, totalling four straight days of picks!
|OVERALL
|MONEYLINE
|SPREAD
|OVER/UNDER
|
6-6
|
1-1
|
4-5
|
1-0
OHIO STATE (-2.5) AT XAVIER
For the final day of the Gavitt Games, the Big Ten offers up a third ranked team to pit against the Big East. Additionally this is another in-state matchup between these two conferences as Xavier welcome the Buckeyes to Cincinnati. The Cintas Center is a difficult place to play, but OSU is 9-1 ATS in their last 10 road games, not to mention the Musketeers are missing their best player Zach Freemantle.
THE PICK: Ohio State -2.5
RUTGERS (-2.5) AT DEPAUL
In the final matchup of the 2021 Gavitt Games, Rutgers faces yet another lightweight in their non conference schedule as DePaul is once again projected to finish at the bottom of the Big East. The Scarlet Knights are typically not the same team on the road, with a major tendency to play down to their opponent. Meanwhile, the Blue Devil’s offense has had a hot to start the season, as RU has struggled to shoot the ball early on. I think Rutgers snaps out of their scoring funk against a bad DePaul defense, though I’m not certain who comes out on top in this game.
THE PICK: Over 133.5 points