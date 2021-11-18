Beer Belly Frank's bets on the Gavitt Games Part IV

The 2021 Gavitt Games are fully underway and in the contests between these two historic conferences, your local degenerate gambler Beer Belly Frank will guide you to gambling success! Lines for these games will come out on the day of, so we’ll be taking this one day at time, totalling four straight days of picks!

2021 COLLEGE HOOPS BETTING RECORD SO FAR..... OVERALL MONEYLINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER 6-6 1-1 4-5 1-0

OHIO STATE (-2.5) AT XAVIER For the final day of the Gavitt Games, the Big Ten offers up a third ranked team to pit against the Big East. Additionally this is another in-state matchup between these two conferences as Xavier welcome the Buckeyes to Cincinnati. The Cintas Center is a difficult place to play, but OSU is 9-1 ATS in their last 10 road games, not to mention the Musketeers are missing their best player Zach Freemantle. THE PICK: Ohio State -2.5