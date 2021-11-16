Beer Belly Frank's bets on the Gavitt Games Part II

The 2021 Gavitt Games are fully underway and in the contests between these two historic conferences, your local degenerate gambler Beer Belly Frank will guide you to gambling success! Lines for these games will come out on the day of, so we’ll be taking this one day at time, totalling four straight days of picks!

2021 COLLEGE HOOPS BETTING RECORD SO FAR..... MONEYLINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER 0-1 2-5 0-0

SETON HALL AT MICHIGAN (-8.5) This is the prime matchup of this year’s Gavitt Games, as the Pirates return to face the Wolverines for the first time in 32 years. We all know the story from their previous meeting, and although many of the names and faces have changed, the feelings still remain for fans from South Orange. Michigan will most likely win this game, but Seton Hall is as deep and as athletic as they’ve been in recent memory, so it should be a close game. THE PICK: Seton Hall +8.5