Beer Belly Frank's bets on the Gavitt Games Part I
The 2021 Gavitt Games are soon to be underway and in the contests between these two historic conferences, your local degenerate gambler Beer Belly Frank will guide you to gambling success!
Lines for these games will come out on the day of, so we’ll be taking this one day at time, totalling four straight days of picks!
ILLINOIS (-8.5) VS. MARQUETTE
To start the festivities, number 11 Illinois ventures to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee to face the Marqutte Golden Eagles. The Illini look to be one of the best teams in college basketball once again this year, and they’re definitely the better team in this matchup. Let’s keep it simple and follow the trends, Illinois is 4-1 ATS in their last five road games, meanwhile Marquette is 3-9 ATS in their last 12 home games.
THE PICK: Illinois -8.5
PROVIDENCE VS. WISCONSIN (-5.5)
In this matchup, Wisconsin hosts a Providence squad that is still looking for a new leader after last year’s star David Duke, entered the NBA Draft. This line originally opened at -7.5 in favor of Wisconsin, and a shrinking margin should benefit the Badgers who are excellent at protecting their home court winning their last 12 home games immediately following another home win.
THE PICK: Wisconsin -5.5
