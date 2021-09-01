Beer Belly Frank offers his take one the O/U's for each B1G team

GET TKR PREMIUM FOR 80% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR — CLICK HERE!!



INDIANA HOOSIERS -- O/U 7.5 WINS THE SKINNY: Returning their QB Michael Penix Jr. will be big for this team. When he went down to injury late in the year, the Hoosiers weren’t the same team. Watch out for a big year from him and receiver Ty Fryfogle connecting for touchdowns all year long. THE PICK: Over 7.5 wins

MARYLAND TERRAPINS -- O/U 6 WINS THE SKINNY: Maryland is all about crab cakes and football, maybe sprinkle in a little lacrosse here and there too. But hopefully they enjoy those crab cakes this year because I don’t trust their football team to get more than four or five wins. So unless they have some crazy luck on their side this season, I'm going with the under here. THE PICK: Under 6 wins

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES -- O/U 8 WINS THE SKINNY: This is a low total set for Michigan football standards. They need to figure out QB position this year, but overall I think they have enough talent to get to the eight win mark at the very least, if not more. Even without consistent quarterback play, I like the over here. THE PICK: Over 8 wins

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS -- O/U 4.5 WINS THE SKINNY: Michigan State’s line is just too low. They have two “easy” non conference games against Youngstown State and Western Kentucky as well as games against lower projected teams in Maryland and Nebraska both of which are at home this year. As long as they take care of their business against those four as expected, then I think the Spartans can sneak at least one more win throughout the year and hit the over. THE PICK: Over 4.5 wins

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES -- O/U 11 WINS THE SKINNY: Will Ohio State go undefeated? I think 11 wins could be right on the money with this team. A buy down to over 10.5 wins could be the correct play if you are okay with the juice. Yes it is hard to go undefeated, but if any team in the Big Ten can do it this year, it will be the Buckeyes. THE PICK: Over 11 wins

PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS -- O/U 9 WINS THE SKINNY: Penn State had a very down year last season, at least for their standards as a football program. They struggled with turnovers throughout the year and fell behind early quite a few times. This season will be different and I see a bounce back coming for the Nittany Lions, so I'm rocking with the over this season. THE PICK: Over 9 wins

RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS -- O/U 4.5 WINS THE SKINNY: Last but not least in the B1G East, we have Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights surprised people last year winning three Big Ten games, all of which were on the road. Expect even more surprises this year, as they return 20 of the team's 22 starting players and also added some solid players via the high school route and the transfer portal. Although expectations are high among the fanbase, Vegas has them at 4.5 wins. As long as they can sprinkle in some home wins this year. then they have a good chance to surpass that 4.5 mark THE PICK: Over 4.5 wins

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI -- O/U 4.5 WINS THE SKINNY: Illinois was not a good football team last year, but they already have one win this season and they have a few more winnable non conference games. On top of that their Big Ten schedule is pretty favorable in terms of home and away matchups, so they have a good shot to just sneak over the 4.5 win mark this year. THE PICK: Over 4.5 wins

IOWA HAWKEYES -- O/U 8.5 WINS THE SKINNY: I’ve gone back and forth on whether this year's Iowa team is gonna go over or under this year. They are a team that likes to play the long game and wear their opponents out over the course of the game. So in the end I don’t think that’s going to be enough for them to reach that nine win mark this year. THE PICK: Under 8.5 wins

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS -- O/U 7 WINS THE SKINNY: Minnesota is lost their best wideout this past offseason as Rashod Batemen was taken in the 2021 NFL Draft. It's going to be hard to replace him here, but this is another team where their over under could hit exact the number for a push. However despite not having Batemen, this Gophers team is still pretty talented and I think coach PJ Fleck will have his guys ready and one could argue they have an overall better team than last year. So I’ll take the over here. THE PICK: Over 7 wins

NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS -- O/U 6 WINS THE SKINNY: Nebraska has two winnable non-conference games this year, but also has to travel on the road to Oklahoma, who some are saying could have the number one overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in QB Spencer Rattler. Combine all that with a tough road schedule and that easily puts Nebraska towards the under six wins for this season. THE PICK: Under 6 wins

NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS -- O/U 6.5 WINS THE SKINNY: Northwestern had a nice storybook season last year, overachieving a bit en route to a 7-2 overall record. However they have lost a lot of talent on both sides of the ball this offseason and a drop back down to reality is expected. Hit the under here. THE PICK: Under 6.5 wins

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS -- O/U 5.5 WINS THE SKINNY: Purdue just didn’t look like a good football team last year and I don't think this season will be much better for the Boiler Makers. They have a chance to finish at the bottom of the Big Ten this year, which makes this one a no brainer. THE PICK: Under 5.5 wins

WISCONSIN BADGERS -- O/U 9.5 WINS THE SKINNY: The question for this Wisconsin team will be how consistently they can move the ball, especially against higher caliber teams. They should easily be able to get to seven wins at least, but will it will be hard to trust them enough to reach the double digit threshold. Therefore I'm going with the under this season for the Badgers. THE PICK: Under 9.5 wins