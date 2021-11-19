Beer Belly Frank offers his picks for week 12 of College Football

With that being said let’s jump right into today’s picks.

We are back with another weekend of college football as we enter the heart of the schedule with the playoffs just around the corner.





MICHIGAN STATE AT OHIO STATE

This game will most likely decide who represents the BIG TEN in the college football playoff. Michigan State has had a crazy good year but Ohio State is simply the better team here and I think they show why Saturday.

THE PICK: Ohio State –19

PURDUE AT NORTHWESTERN

Northwestern flat out cannot move the ball on offense this year, and it's hard to watch at times. I wasn’t big on Purdue coming into the year, but they have looked the part and are able to put up points when they need to.

THE PICK: Purdue –11

RUTGERS AT PENN STATE

A big ten special of two teams that struggle to consistently move the ball. Rutgers has the problem of giving up the big play, but beside Dotson I don’t know who is able to produce that big play for the Nittany Lions this year. I know I write for you guys and I should back y'all, but I'm simply going to take the under and move along.

THE PICK: Under 47

ILLINOIS AT IOWA

I didn’t know where to lean with this game if I'm being honest. Part of me wanted to take Iowa – all the points, but I simply cannot trust them. Somehow, someway I have convinced myself that the over 38 is actually a better play. Please no one tweet me when the score is 3-0 at half.

THE PICK: Over 38

MINNESOTA AT INDIANA

Minnesota head coach said he’s going into this game treating Indiana like they are 8-2 rather than their actual record of 2-8. Indiana is officially not going to make a bowl game for the first time in the last three years, and I wouldn’t be surprised if that has officially set in with the players. Also, a good possibility that Indiana will be without their two top Qbs this week as they come into this matchup. I was big on the Hoosier coming into the year, but am going to have to roll with the Gophers here in this one.

THE PICK: Minnesota -7

MICHIGAN AT MARYLAND

Simply too many points in this game. Michigan's main source of offense comes from running the ball which will chew time off of the game clock. As for Maryland putting up points, Michigan's defense has been solid all year, and I don’t trust the youngest Tagovailoa, after watching his brother try and lead the Dolphins to wins this year.

THE PICK: Under 57.5

NEBRASKA AT WISCONSIN

The Badgers have been running down everyone's throat once they realized their QB play wasn’t going to carry them this year. If they played how they are playing now in the beginning of the year with the same game plan it’s possible we could be talking about a team contending for the BIG Ten title this year.

THE PICK: Wisconsin –9.5

VIRGINIA AT PITTSBURGH

The Cavs couldn’t stop a nose bleed all year; they won’t be able to stop Heisman hopeful Kenny Pickett.

THE PICK: Over 65.5

GEORGIA TECH AT NOTRE DAME

The Fighting Irish are simply the better team. This game spread should be 30.

THE PICK: Notre Dame –17

VIRGINIA TECH AT MIAMI

The Hurricans have had a rollercoaster of a season. This is too many points.

THE PICK: Virginia Tech +7.5

KENT STATE AT AKRON

Love me some MACtion, Kent State might be my favorite team to bet on. They have made me a lot of money over the years. Their back up Collin Schlee is a cover God.

THE PICK: Kent State –13.5

AUBURN AT SOUTH CAROLINA

After watching them blow a 28-3 lead last week, I’m not trusting them on the road.

THE PICK: South Carolina +7.5

ARKANSAS AT ALABAMA

The much better team is home, this could get ugly early on.

THE PICK: Bama –20.5

IOWA STATE AT OKLAHOMA

The Sooners haven't played great all year and it finally cost them last week. Bounce back week for Riley and whatever quarterback he plays.

THE PICK: Oklahoma –3.5

SMU AT CINCINNATI

The Ponies can score the ball, but I think they struggle versus the Bearcats defense this week, causing the under to hit.

THE PICK: Under 65

BYU AT GEORGIA SOUTHERN

The Cougars are a unique team because they have the ability to hang 40 on anyone and also give up 40 to anyone.

THE PICK: Over 57.5

OKLAHOMA STATE AT TEXAS TECH

THE PICK: Texas Tech +10

BAYLOR AT KANSAS STATE

Coming off a big win and the Bears are simply the better team, don’t care if they are on the road; ride the momentum.

THE PICK: Baylor +1

OREGON AT UTAH

Time for the Ducks to take the inevitable dive out of the college football playoffs, so the college football playoffs can put in as many BIG TEN and SEC schools as possible.

THE PICK: Utah –3

UCLA AT USC

Home team getting points in a major rivalry.

THE PICK: USC +3.5

CALIFORNIA AT STANFORD

Cal struggles on offense, while Stanford can score the football and put points on board.

THE PICK: Stanford +2

ARIZONA STATE AT OREGON STATE

Two teams that can score the ball at will, I expect them to go back and forth the entire game, maybe even hit this over by halftime.

THE PICK: Over 59 points