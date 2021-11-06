Beer Belly Frank offers his bets for week nine of Big Ten Football

Beer Belly Frank is back for week nine of college football and has his gambling picks for each Big Ten matchup this Saturday afternoon. Don't forget Beer Belly Frank is now on Twitter and will be placing live in-game bets, as well as other sports that he’s favoring throughout the week. So give it a follow -- @BeerBellyFrank.

OHIO STATE (-14.5) AT NEBRASKA This is a game of two teams heading in opposite directions. Since Ohio State’s loss to Oregon, they have been rolling. On the flip side Nebraska has been in most games this year, but just can’t find a way to win them. I think we see a Nebraska team that’s pretty dejected and won’t have the horses to compete. THE PICK: Ohio State -14.5

ILLINOIS AT MINNESOTA (-14.5) I have watched more Illinois football games this year than I care to admit. Watching their offense attempt to move the football has been painful all year. I refuse to bet Illinois the rest of the year, so give me Minnesota at whatever number ou can get. THE PICK: Minnesota -14.5

MICHIGAN STATE (-3.0) AT PURDUE Surprised the spread in this game is only 3 points. Both Purdue and Michigan State have been good surprises this season. After the first college football rankings came out this week this becomes a way bigger game for Michigan State. If they go into Purdue and lay a dud they might drop from in the college football playoff to outside the top 10. THE PICK: Michigan State -3.0

WISCONSIN (-13.0) AT RUTGERS This is a game I’m going to be honest I don’t know what to bet. Everytime I think both of these teams have turned a corner they let me down. I bet aganist them and they play well. So I’m just going to do the true degenerate move and just take the over and hope for some points. (Watch this game be 7-3 final now). THE PICK: Over 37.5 total points

PENN STATE (-10) AT MARYLAND Penn State’s season has been a roller coaster of a ride. However I’ve also been really hard on Maryland football throughout the year and they have continually proved me wrong. This week I believe Penn State wins this game, but I’m not sure I can trust them as a double-digit favorite while on the road. It’s just too big of a risk for me. THE PICK: Penn State ML / Maryland +10

IOWA (-12.0) AT NORTHWESTERN Another game where I just don’t trust either offense to move the ball, so I’m going to take the under. Scratch that I don’t want to have to sit through this entire game. I’ll take the first half under so we can collect some money and turn it off ASAP. THE PICK: First Half under 20.0

INDIANA AT MICHIGAN (-20.5) Michigan has looked good this year and Indiana not so much. Not sure how Michigan is going to come out this week after suffering their first loss of the year to rival Michigan State. Also I would not be surprised if Indiana came into this game and treated it as their “Super Bowl”. THE PICK: Indiana +20.5