TheKnightReport - Beer Belly Frank makes his round one, day two picks

THE SKINNY: Maryland has played a very up and down season this year. They have big wins including one over Illinois on the road, but also questionable losses where they failed to show up. UConn on the other hand has one of the deepest teams in the country. If they have a healthy James Bouknight (19.4 ppg) I like there chances over Maryland team where you don’t know who is showing up.

UCLA versus BYU

THE SKINNY: UCLA came into a play in game vs Michigan St. where they couldn’t buy a win. After a slow first half they stormed back in the second half to force OT and ultimately got the win. BYU’s last game they with the number one team in the country in Gonzaga for most of the game almost ending their perfect season. I think that gives this team confidence going forward and they come out of the gate hot.

THE PICK: BYU FH -2

Ohio versus Virginia

THE SKINNY: The Ohio Bobcats can flat out score the basketball. They are led by Jason Preston and his 16.6ppg, 6.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists. The Virginia Cavaliers are one of the top defensive teams in the country, while shooting 39.1% from three on the year. They had to forfeit in the ACC tourney because of positive Covid cases and haven’t played a game in almost 2 weeks. Due to a lack playing and sitting around, against a scary offensive team in Ohio I think this game stays close early.

THE PICK:Ohio FH +4

VCU versus Oregon

THE SKINNY: This is a classic good offense vs good defense game. The Oregon Ducks have five players averaging over 10 ppg led by senior forward Eugene Omoruyi (16.7 ppg). VCU is led by there defense and star player Nah’son Hyland. VCU ranks 9th overall in defensive efficiency this year. If they can control the pace of the game they should be able to keep this one close.

THE PICK: VCU +5.5