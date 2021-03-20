TheKnightReport - Beer Belly Frank makes his round one, day two picks

Beer Belly Frank makes his round one, day two picks
UConn versus Maryland
THE SKINNY: Maryland has played a very up and down season this year. They have big wins including one over Illinois on the road, but also questionable losses where they failed to show up. UConn on the other hand has one of the deepest teams in the country. If they have a healthy James Bouknight (19.4 ppg) I like there chances over Maryland team where you don’t know who is showing up.
THE PICK: UConn -3.5
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE
UCLA versus BYU
THE SKINNY: UCLA came into a play in game vs Michigan St. where they couldn’t buy a win. After a slow first half they stormed back in the second half to force OT and ultimately got the win. BYU’s last game they with the number one team in the country in Gonzaga for most of the game almost ending their perfect season. I think that gives this team confidence going forward and they come out of the gate hot.
THE PICK: BYU FH -2
Ohio versus Virginia
THE SKINNY: The Ohio Bobcats can flat out score the basketball. They are led by Jason Preston and his 16.6ppg, 6.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists. The Virginia Cavaliers are one of the top defensive teams in the country, while shooting 39.1% from three on the year. They had to forfeit in the ACC tourney because of positive Covid cases and haven’t played a game in almost 2 weeks. Due to a lack playing and sitting around, against a scary offensive team in Ohio I think this game stays close early.
THE PICK:Ohio FH +4
VCU versus Oregon
THE SKINNY: This is a classic good offense vs good defense game. The Oregon Ducks have five players averaging over 10 ppg led by senior forward Eugene Omoruyi (16.7 ppg). VCU is led by there defense and star player Nah’son Hyland. VCU ranks 9th overall in defensive efficiency this year. If they can control the pace of the game they should be able to keep this one close.
THE PICK: VCU +5.5
**This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.**
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board