Beer Belly Frank bets on the ACC/B1G Challenge Day Two

The ACC/B1G challenge features 14 total games between each college basketball program within the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big Ten Conference as the two try to determine which of the two has the better hoops teams.

Minnesota (-2.5) vs Pitt

The first game of the night features a Minnesota team traveling to the steel city to face a reeling Pittsburgh squad that is 2-4 in the early season. Additionally, the Gophers have won 6 straight of their night games. The spread is rather thin for a game that should go the Big Ten’s way so let’s take the points.

THE PICK: Minnesota -2.5

--------------------------------------------------------------

Indiana (-2.5) vs Syracuse

Two of the most successful programs in college basketball history square off at the Carrier Dome as part of the duel tip-off to night two. The Orange are off to another sluggish start this year and this team doesn’t seem to have the same spark as it did late last season, which has resulted in the team losing the second half in each of their last four games. Despite this, I have a beer infused gut feeling about the home team.

THE PICK: Syracuse ML

--------------------------------------------------------------

Clemson (-1.5) vs Rutgers

This matchup features the Clemson Tigers traveling north to the newly named Jersey Mike’s Arena. Both teams play at a slow pace, which explains the incredibly low total line of 127.5. The feels like a last chance effort for the Scarlet Knights to get back on track and save their season with a quality win against a Power 5 opponent, I’m sure the home crowd will feel the same way.

THE PICK: Rutgers ML

--------------------------------------------------------------

Florida State vs Purdue (-11.5)

Is this Purdue team the best the Big Ten has to offer? So far this year they’ve thrashed inferior opponents and lived up the bill against some of the best teams in the nation. The Seminoles on the other hand have mostly beaten up teams in buy games, their lone loss was a blowout to Power 5 opponent Florida. I like the home team to cover in what should be a rout, and a demonstration of the conference’s strength.

THE PICK: Purdue -11.5

--------------------------------------------------------------

Northwestern vs Wake Forest (-2)

One of the later games features a couple of the brainiac schools from their respective conferences. Interestingly, it doesn’t seem so far this season that either team has learned to play defense at these institutions. Two middle of the pack teams that guarantee, win or lose, points will be scored.

THE PICK: Over 145 points

--------------------------------------------------------------

Duke (-3) vs Ohio State

To close the second evening, the ACC-Big Ten showdown pits two of their biggest names against each other as the newly #1 Blue Devils journey to Columbus. Road games as the best team in the country are never easy, especially with the biggest target possible on your back. Though, EJ Liddell and company have their work cut out for them as Coach K’s team is one of the best on the defensive end he’s had in the last decade. No way Duke loses after being freshly crowned.

THE PICK: Duke -3.0