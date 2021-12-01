Beer Belly Frank bets on the ACC/B1G Challenge Day Three

The ACC/B1G challenge features 14 total games between each college basketball program within the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big Ten Conference as the two try to determine which of the two has the better hoops teams.

Louisville vs Michigan State (-4)

Louisville travels to East Lansing to face the Spartans in this matchup of non-blue blue bloods. Crazy but true, Michigan State has won 11 straight Wednesday night games, but so far this season, the Cardinals have been the more consistent team. I expect Louisville to cover, if not win this game outright.

The pick: Louisville +4

--------------------------------------------------------------

Nebraska vs NC State (-6.5)

This is a bad Nebraska team, that home loss to a middling Creighton team still sticks in my mind. NC State on the other hand is home, a place where they play comfortably despite their mediocrity. The Wolfpack will win this game, but I think the Cornhuskers somehow cover, like they have in 85% of their games so far this season.

The pick: Nebraska +6.5

--------------------------------------------------------------

Virginia Tech vs Maryland (-1)

The Hokies are coming off back to back tough losses to Xavier and Memphis, meanwhile the Terps have most recently lost to Louisville. Maryland hasn’t been a stalwart when playing at College Park, and for VT, their most recent losses could have easily been wins.

The pick: Virginia Tech ML

--------------------------------------------------------------

Miami vs Penn State (-3)

I was shocked to see that Penn State was favored in this game. Neither team is currently sporting their best teams of recent memory, and as I write this, I’m learning that Miami might actually be worse than Penn State even is. Let’s look at this to be a statement win for the new head coach in State College, PA.

The pick: Penn State -3

--------------------------------------------------------------

Michigan (-2.5) vs North Carolina

The Wolverines are a good team, better than their ranking of #24, but home court is crucial in college, and UNC has one of the best advantages in the sport. I’m afraid to go either way in this game, my heart tells me to pick the home team, while my mind says to pick the better team. So whenever this sort of dilemma crosses my path, I go with the very neutral option of game total. The current line of 150.5 is ridiculously high, this high intensity game will produce a bunch of misses and burned clock.

The pick: Under 150.5

--------------------------------------------------------------

Wisconsin (-3.5) vs Georgia Tech

The Badgers sport an excellent defense, and have shown the ability to make their free throws at 83% on the season, this is typically a recipe for success in college basketball. The Yellow Jackets on the other hand, might have the hottest player on the floor tonight in Michael Devoe, who is averaging 23.4 points so far this young season. Home court advantage will help, but it might might be enough to induce any heroics from Devoe in this game.

The pick: Wisconsin -3.5