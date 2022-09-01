Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley said that he has more than 60 tickets reserved for Saturday's season opener against Rutgers.

"My brother, my sister, my cousins, they all went to Rutgers," Hafley said. "They’re definitely not allowed to wear scarlet into the stadium or into my house. Or they will be sent home."

Hafley—a Montvale, New Jersey, native—pointed out that he might have to spend Friday night at the team hotel because of how packed his house will be.

Hafley coached Rutgers' defensive backs in 2011. He was part of Scarlet Knights' head coach Greg Schiano's staff. Then Schiano gave Hafley his first NFL opportunity, bringing him on board to coach DBs when Schiano was hired as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012.

"He's a mentor, he's a friend, he's a guy I have tremendous respect for—he's one of the reasons that I'm here right now," Hafley said of Schiano Tuesday. "He took care of my family.

"I can't say enough good things about him as a man and certainly as a football coach."

The respect is mutual. Schiano praised Hafley Monday, emphasizing how proud he is of Hafley and stating that he knew Hafley would become a head coach. Then Schiano went on to mention how BC defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu was also on staff with them in Tampa Bay as a defensive assistant. And BC offensive coordinator John McNulty—who had two stints as Rutgers' OC, including one under Schiano—was there, too, as the Bucs' quarterbacks coach.

Schiano discussed some of his former players as well: Both former Rutgers running back Savon Huggins and quarterback Steve Shimko are on staff for the Eagles. Fittingly, Huggins coaches BC's running backs, and Shimko coaches BC's quarterbacks.

Schiano even noted how BC special teams coordinator Matt Thurin was his graduate assistant when Schiano was defensive coordinator at Ohio State.

"So there's a lot of familiarity," Schiano told reporters. "It will be a little strange because I care about those guys, but when you're playing in a game, you're competing, and you're trying to win."