At 6-foot-7, 245-pounds out of Don Bosco Prep, it wasn’t surprising to hear that Class of 2020 talent Victor Konopka was set to play college hoops at Army in West Point. After talking to some coaches and family, Konopka decided to look long term though, and has decided to make the switch from hoops to football, where he’ll pursue a college career in the sport at Blair Academy.

“This is my first year officially playing football but I’ve trained for it in the offseason since sophomore year,” Konopka told The Knight Report. “I’ve wanted to play but my parents were worried about injuries and all. I convinced them on that part and now they see it’s becoming a huge opportunity. And that’s another thing, football for me can become a reality if I really work at it so that’s what I want to do. I went to catch a football and I just fell in love with it.”

It didn’t take long for Konopka, who will start playing defensive end and tight end (but could be an offensive tackle long term) to get attention on the gridiron recruiting trail, as he landed his first football offer from Virginia