“I’m going to prep school for the next six months,” Wise told TKR. “I plan on attending Milford Academy. My coaches helped to get me in there and they have a great quarterback coach in coach (Buff Bowen), who can help me develop more."

Wise, who passed for 48 yards and ran for another 31 during the game, was originally the first verbal commit for the Rutgers Football program in the class of 2019 as he committed to then-offensive coordinator Jerry Kill, but ended up not qualifying and now has plans to reclassify and attend prep school.

Monday night, the annual Phil Simms North-South All-Star Classic took place over at Kean University. One of the top prospects participating in the game was dual threat quarterback/athlete Zamar Wise out of Barringer High School.

During his original recruitment, Wise held seven offers from Maryland, Miami, Missouri, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, and UCF. However, it sounds like Wise is starting to hear from a bunch more programs this time around .

“Right now I’m hearing from a lot of schools," said Wise. “I’ve been talking a lot to schools like Oregon, UCLA, Minnesota, Kansas and a lot of other division I schools too. Some want me as an athlete and others want me as a quarterback, but it really doesn’t matter to me which I play as long as I’m playing.

“I’m just trying to find a school that has great teammates and that family atmosphere. I’m just trying to find a program who welcomes me with open arms like I’m part of the family.”

The Barringer Blue Bears have a lot of up and coming young talent in the ranks, including Wise’s little brother 2021 linebacker Corey Walker.

Wise offered a quick message for his brother and the rest of the Blue Bears players.

“Keep ya grades up,” stated Wise. “Grades are everything when it comes to recruiting, so do your best in the classroom.”