If play-by-play sports commentator Mike Breen called the first two Rutgers men’s basketball games of the season, you would have heard his iconic “BANG!” plenty of times.

Through the first two games for the Scarlet Knights and for games nationally through Tuesday, they lead the country in 3-point shooting percentage at 56.5 percent (26-for-46). It’s a tremendous step up after finishing 347th out of 351 team in 2017-18.

They've certainly made a "Garden Statement".

"The only thing I can tell you is that every day I’m in practice, we’re a much better three-point shooting team," head coach Steve Pikiell said on Wednesday afternoon. "I don’t know where that lies at the end of the year in the national rankings. But, I mean, Issa (Thiam) can make threes and Peter Kiss can make threes and Montez Mathis can make threes and Ron Harper can make threes and Geo Baker can make threes and Eugene (Omoruyi) is now making threes. We didn’t have that many choices last year. I know we’re better shooting the ball from three but where it’ll end up, I don’t know.”

On the year, Thiam has made 7-of-10 threes, Omoruyi is 6-of-7, Kiss is 4-of-5, Baker is 4-for-8, and Mathis and Harper Jr. have made three and two shots respectively from behind the arc.

"It makes it hard for teams to defend us," Baker said on the number of weapons Rutgers has in its arsenal. "It's not just one guy that you really have to focus on."

Shooting from deep isn’t the only thing that is up from a year ago. Assists numbers have also improved thus far. Last season, Rutgers was ironically again 347th in the nation with 9.8 assists per game. This year, the Scarlet Knights are 24th with an astounding 20.5

Pikiell credits the passing for giving shooters the ball right in the pocket which has helped the 3-point shots and shooting in general.

“I think what’s changed for us is I think we have a lot better passers. The passing has changed the shooting,” Pikiell said. “But these guys are in the gym. (Tuesday) night, everyone was in the gym. They got a little different mentality and they get up more shots. They enjoy it. The passing has helped the shooting percentages a great deal.”