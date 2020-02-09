"Geo was very confident at the end," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. "We figured out how to get a gritty win. We didn't play our greatest game. I'm proud of this team. Every game is harder than the next. It's a grind."

His heroics saved the day for the Scarlet Knights (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten), which couldn’t afford the Quad 3 defeat to the Wildcats (6-16, 1-11). It was Rutgers’ first 18-point comeback for a win since topping Pittsburgh on the road on Feb, 20, 1996.

But as we’ve become accustomed to, Baker refused to lose and scored 16 points in the second half and and seven more in overtime for a game-high 25 points as Rutgers defeated Northwestern, 77-73, in front of a sold-out RAC in Piscataway.

Geo Baker had just two points at halftime. His poor start was a continuation of his uneven performances since returning from injury.

Baker, who had 33 total points in the last seven games combined coming in since coming back, made 10-of-17 field goals including 3-of-7 from deep. In the second half and overtime, he went 9-12 from the floor and 3-of-4 on 3-pointers, using his iconic step-back jumper a number of times while also driving to the cup.



He was feeling it.

"It was a huge," Pikiell said. "He's a great player and I have a ton of confidence in him. People get caught up. Shots don't go in all the time. I never worry about that with him. Geo did an awesome job. During the timeouts he said, 'I got it'."

There was no miraculous game-winning shot at the buzzer, but time and time again Baker has come up clutch for Rutgers.

“He’s a leader. He’s never been a follower, Ron Harper Jr. said. “Geo took on the challenge and took it personally. He’s worked his tail off every day and has helped build this program to what it’s become. ...He’s the clutchest player I’ve played with.”

It wasn’t all good and dandy, though, as Northwestern put Rutgers on upset alert and fans in panic mode as it led by as many as 18 points in the first half. In the opening 20 minutes, the Wildcats shot 50 percent including 40 percent on six makes from three. They were making baskets from Edison. Meanwhile, Rutgers couldn’t buy a bucket.

Northwestern’s zone stifled a Rutgers team that isn’t one of best shooting teams out there. Rutgers likes to get the ball inside, but the zone helped clamp it down, though it still managed 28 points in the paint. The Scarlet Knights seemed hesitant to shoot. Northwestern also had just four turnovers and Rutgers had just five points off turnovers and six points in transition, two things it wants to do with its bevy of guards.

Thanks to getting to the free-throw line (21-of-34) and its strong rebounding (49-30), Rutgers was able to stay within striking distance. Northwestern led by 14 points with 7:47 to go, but the Scarlet Knights ended the second half on an 18-4 run.

The visitors shot 37 percent in the second half as Rutgers started showing some grit. Baker also netted eight of his team’s final 18 points to force the extra period, including a 3-pointer with 1:15 to tie it up at 66-66.

“When (Baker) started hitting some shots, you can sense the energy with his team,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. “His play really uplifted everybody. I thought they did turned up their pressure defensively and made it more difficult for us on the offensive end,”

Akwasi Yeboah finished with 13 points with eight free throws and five rebounds. Harper added 10 points, Caleb McConnell chipped in with nine points and six boards, and Myles Johnson had six points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks.

Boo Buie recorded a team-high 19 points for Northwestern. Miller Kopp also had 16 while Jared Jones scored a career-high 11 points.

“You look at their record and you might look past them, but they’re playing close games. I think they’ve lost like seven games by five points or less. Northwestern’s a good basketball team. They aren’t to be taken lightly,” Harper said. “Being down 18 and scratching and clawing our way back was big. It shows our maturity and our growth.”

The win for Rutgers gives the program its first winning season since the 2005-06 season. The Scarlet Knights are currently in a three-way tie for fourth place in the conference. Rutgers was picked 12th during the preseason.

"I'm proud of these guys. Guys took on the challenge to raise this program in the best league in the country. A lot of kids won't take that challenge. They believed in the university and themselves and their ability to make this program better. I'm thankful. These are great kids with a 3.0 GPA. They have that on their plate, too."

Next up, Rutgers hits the road to take on Ohio State on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

"The guy deserve a day off, but they're not going to get one because we have Ohio State next," Pikiell said.

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisWasky.