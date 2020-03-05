Welcome to part two of our three part series, previewing each weight class in the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament. Here's an inside look at the bracket seeds, analysis, and predictions in TKR’s middle weight preview for the Big Ten tournament this weekend. *Disclaimer – predictions are assumed as if each wrestler wrestles through the tournament*

149-POUNDS….. 1. Sammy Sasso, OSU 2. Pat Lugo, IOWA 3. Brayton Lee, MINN 4. Kanen Storr, MICH 5. Graham Rooks, IND 6. Cole Martin, WIS 7. Collin Purinton, NEB 8. Jarod Verkleeren, PSU 9. Yahya Thomas, NU 10. Griffin Parriott, PUR 11. Gerard Angelo, RU 12. Alex Hrisopoulos, MSU 13. Mousa Jodeh, ILL 14. Ryan Garlitz, MD THE FAVORITE: Sammy Sasso THE DARK HORSE: Brayton Lee THE SKINNY: Sammy Sasso comes into the 149-lb as the top seed, but is he by no means guaranteed to walk away with the crown on Sunday. On the opposite side of the bracket are two opponents that could meet in the semis, and possibly knock off Sasso, in Pat Lugo and Brayton Lee. Lugo was downed by Sasso 2 – 1 in ultimate tiebreaker during the regular season, and Lee actually defeated Sasso, 6 – 4. Lugo and Lee had a close math themselves, where Lugo beat Lee by one-point in a dual meet. Rutgers will have the ever-so-dangerous, Gerard Angelo, entered as the ten seed. Angelo needs to up-end only one seed to punch his ticket to Minneapolis. Angelo only has one win over an opponent that is seeded ahead of him, so finishing inside the top ten is not impossible. Angelo, if he loses his first round match to Cole Martin, will see Maryland’s Ryan Garlitz, then either Kanen Storr or Graham Rooks. Angelo did beat Rooks this year, but he was tech-falled by Storr. TOP FOUR..... Sasso Lugo Lee Storr NCAA BID ALLOCATIONS FOR BIG TEN: 10 DOES THE SCARLET KNIGHT ADVANCE? No

157-POUNDS….. 1. Ryan Deakin, NU 2. Kaleb Young, IOWA 3. Kendall Coleman, PUR 4. Will Lewan, MICH 5. Ryan Thomas, MINN 6. Jake Tucker, MSU 7. Peyton Robb, NEB 8. Eric Barone, ILL 9. Michael VanBrill, RU 10. Jahi Jones, MD 11. Elijah Cleary, OSU 12. Garrett Model, WIS 13. Bo Pipher, PSU 14. Fernie Silva, IND THE FAVORITE: Ryan Deakin THE DARK HORSE: Kendall Coleman THE SKINNY: Though a finals match-up between Ryan Deakin and Kaleb Young is intriguing, 157-lbs is Deakin’s world, and everyone else is just living in it. Deakin is a perfect 18-0 this year, securing bonus points in 2/3rd of his matches. Young has three losses in the year, but none of them were to conference opponents. A quarter-final match between Young and Nebraska’s Peyton Robb could be a bracket buster, as Young narrowly defeated Robb 6 – 4. Purdue’s Kendal Coleman, who injury defaulted in the last match of the season, against Robb, quietly put together a good season. He kept Young to a one-point decision, and should not be overlooked. TOP FOUR..... Deakin Young Lewan Coleman NCAA BID ALLOCATIONS FOR BIG TEN: 6 DOES THE SCARLET KNIGHT ADVANCE? No

165-POUNDS….. 1. Vincenzo Joseph, PSU 2. Alex Marinelli, IOWA 3. Evan Wick, WIS 4. Isaiah White, NEB 5. Ethan Smith, OSU 6. Shayne Oster, NU 7. Danny Braunagel, ILL 8. Bailee O'Reilly, MINN 9. Drew Hughes, MSU 10. Kyle Cochran, MD 11. Brett Donner, RU 12. Tyler Meisinger, MICH 13. Tanner Webster, PUR 14. Diego Lemley, IND THE FAVORITE: Vincenzo Joseph THE DARK HORSE: Evan Wick THE SKINNY: Next to 133, the 165-lbs bracket is one of the most intriguing in this tournament. The top three seeds of Vincenzo Joseph, Alex Marinelli, and Evan Wick all have the potential to win this bracket. Wick has given Marinelli plenty of tough go’s before, so there’s no guarantee that we see a Cenzo-Bull rematch in the finals. However, if that match does take place, it’s going to be very interesting as to who comes out on top. Marinelli never lost a match to Joseph, until this past season at Carver-Hawkeye arena. It’s not easy to beat someone as good as Marinelli two times in a row, though. There is a lot of talent in the rest of the field, most of which could make some noise at the NCAA tournament. But if all due respect to them, Joseph, Marinelli, and Wick are in a class of their own. TOP FOUR..... Marinelli Joseph Wick White NCAA BID ALLOCATIONS FOR BIG TEN: 8 DOES THE SCARLET KNIGHT ADVANCE? No

