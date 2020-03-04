The fans of Rutgers wrestling have made the RAC one of the most electric environments in college wrestling. Because of the crowds, the excitement, and the energy that Rutgers wrestling has had at their home matches, the Scarlet Knights were granted the opportunity to host the 2020 Big Ten Championships. In one of the country’s best wrestling venues, wrestling fans will get to witness the best wrestlers in the best conference go toe-to-toe for a spot in the 2020 NCAA tournament.

There are a number of deep weight classes in this year’s conference tournament. – some weights even holding 5+ of the top 10 wrestlers in the country. Every bracket will have at least one superstar that will make this tournament the price of admission, alone. Name’s such as Spencer Lee, Mark Hall, and Gable Steveson will step into the RAC for the right to call themselves a Big Ten champion. Very few of these brackets will have a clear-cut winner, though. The semi final at 133-lbs potentially may end up being the national semi final in two weeks in Minneapolis. At 165-lbs, the potential for another match in the Vincenzo Joseph – Alex Marinelli rivalry is very possible. With such talent from top to bottom in this tournament, it makes it near impossible to predict the final outcome.

TKR, however, took a stab at it, anyway! What better way to lead into the Big Ten tournament with a weight-by-weight break down? Get an inside look at the bracket seeds, analysis, and predictions in TKR’s light weight preview for the Big Ten tournament this weekend. *Disclaimer – predictions are assumed as if each wrestler wrestles through the tournament*



Nicolas Aguilar (Rutgers Athletics)

125-POUNDS..... 1. Spencer Lee, IOWA 2. Devin Schroder, PUR 3. Patrick McKee, MINN 4. Justin Cardani, ILL 5. Jack Medley, MICH 6. Michael DeAugustino, NU 7. Liam Cronin, IND 8. Nicolas Aguilar, RU 9. Eric Barnett, WIS 10. Alex Thomsen, NEB 11. Malik Heinselman, OSU 12. Logan Griffin, MSU 13. Brandon Cray, MD 14. Brandon Meredith, PSU NUMBER OF BIDS: 8 THE FAVORITE: Spencer Lee THE DARK HORSE: Devin Schroder THE SKINNY: This weight class is all about who is fighting for second place. Of course, anything can happen in the sport of wrestling, but safe money is that Lee walks through the bracket with ease. The rest of the field, however, is a bit more balanced. Jack Medley had some quality wins late in the season, including over Rutgers’ Nic Aguilar. Aguilar did not finish too bad himself, as he beat Michael DeAugustino at home in a dual meet against Northwestern. Liam Cronin could be a bracket buster as the 7 seed, being that he defeated Devin Schroder once already this season. Schroder could potentially see Cronin in the quarter-final round. Patrick McKee of Minnesota will most likely see DeAugustino in the quarter finals, another intriguing match-up outside of the semis. DeAugustino and McKee did not face off this year, but both have All-Americana potential. TOP FOUR..... Lee Schroder Cardani DeAugustino DOES THE SCARLET KNIGHT ADVANCE? Yes

Sammy Alvarez (Twitter -- @RUWrestling)

133-POUNDS..... 1. Seth Gross, WIS 2. Roman Bravo-Young, PSU 3. Austin DeSanto, IOWA 4. Travis Piotrowski, ILL 5. Sebastian Rivera, NU 6. Ridge Lovett, NEB 7. Sammy Alvarez, RU 8. Joey Silva, MICH 9. Cayden Rooks, IND 10. Garrett Pepple, MSU 11. Boo Dryden, MINN 12. Travis Ford-Melton, PUR 13. King Sandoval, MD 14. Jordan Decatur, OSU NUMBER OF BIDS: 7 THE FAVORITE: Gross THE DARK HORSE: Rivera THE SKINNY: For the last couple years, wrestling fans have been treated to an absolutely loaded 133-lb weight class. This group might be the most exciting of them all. Seth Gross comes in as a very slight favorite, being that there are at least four very viable contenders for the title. Gross split matches with Austin DeSanto this season, and hardly got by Rivera and Bravo-Young. Sammy Alvarez has the ability to play spoiler in this bracket, as he has proven to be a tough out for any opponent. Travis Piotrowski, who beat Alvarez earlier this year, has quietly put together a very good season with a record of 23 – 2. If you asked 10 different people to predict the outcome of this bracket, you could very well get 10 different answers. It is that tight of the race. TOP FOUR..... Rivera RBY Gross DeSanto DOES THE SCARLET KNIGHT ADVANCE? Yes

Jojo Aragona (Richard Schnyderite -- TheKnightReport.Net)