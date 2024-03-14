Rutgers wrestling was never able to string it together in the back-half of the season. The Scarlet Knights were plagued with injuries in the middle of the lineup, battled illness in the last several dual meets, and were wrestling inconsistently. However, when the lights shined brightest, and the matches mattered most, Rutgers wrestling put together their best showing of the season at the Big Ten Championships.

Advertisement

Seven Rutgers wrestlers secured automatic bids to the national tournament, which was led by Big Ten Champion, Dylan Shawver (133). Shawver, along with several of his teammates, avenged previous losses from the dual meet season, showing Rutgers wrestling fans just how good this team can be when they are firing on all cylinders. Jackson Turley (174) and Yara Slavikousi (285) finished in 4th place at their respective weight classes. After dropping his quarterfinal match, Turley rallied off three consecutive wins to land in the 3rd place match. Slavikouski, who was wrestling in his first Big Ten tournament, avenged a loss to Maryland’s Seth Nevills in the quarterfinal round. After a loss to the nation’s top heavyweight, Greg Kerkvliet of Penn State, Slavikouski defeated Iowa’s Bradley Hill to reach the consolation final. Both wrestlers would drop decision losses in the 3rd place match, but punched their tickets to the big dance in Kansas City.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtEb3duIGdvZXMgUmFtb3MhJnF1b3Q7PGJyPjxicj5SZWxp dmUgRGVhbiYjMzk7cyBodWdlIHdpbiB0byBhZHZhbmNlIHRvIHRvbmlnaHQm IzM5O3Mgc2VtaWZpbmFscyE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvUmVsZW50bGVzc1B1cnN1aXQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNSZWxlbnRsZXNzUHVyc3VpdDwvYT4gfCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29SVT9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvUlU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby85Szc5SDBkMGtqIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOUs3 OUgwZDBrajwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSdXRnZXJzIFdyZXN0bGluZyAoQFJV V3Jlc3RsaW5nKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JVV3Jl c3RsaW5nL3N0YXR1cy8xNzY2NTgxOTc5MjQ2NDczMzMzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Dean Peterson (125) finished in fifth place in the tournament, and had arguably the biggest upset in the entire tournament. Coming in as the ninth seed, Peterson was on track to run into Purdue’s Matt Ramos, the 2023 national runner-up. Ramos was previously 2 – 0 over Peterson, making the Scarlet Knight a significant underdog. Thanks to a pair of takedowns and an escape, Peterson had a dominant 7 – 1 win over the Boilermaker, which advanced Peterson to the semi-finals and securing a top six finish in the tournament. Peterson would go on to a fifth place finish, after avenging another previous loss, as he defeated Michigan’s Michael DeAugustino in overtime. Oklahoma transfer, Mitch Moore (141), and High Point native, Brian Soldano (184), both finished in sixth place. Moore, who previously qualified for the national tournament while at Oklahoma, and prior to that at Virginia Tech, put together three wins over the weekend to qualify for his fifth national tournament. Soldano, who came in as the eighth seed, dropped his opening round match, but was able to rally in the wrestlebacks to lock up one of the eight available automatic bids at his weight class. Jon Poznanski (197) was able to qualify for his third national tournament with a seventh-place finish, this time, up a weight class. Poznanski previously qualified for the tournament at 184-lbs, before jumping up to 197 for his junior year. Poznanski had his back up against the wall when he fell to the seventh-place match, as the 197-lb weight class was allocated seven automatic qualifiers in the Big Ten. The pressure did not get to Poz, as he won by technical fall over Northwestern’s Evan Bates to punch his ticket.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CSUcgVEVOIENIQU1QSU9OIPCfpYchPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1JlbGVudGxlc3NQdXJzdWl0P3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUmVsZW50bGVzc1B1cnN1aXQ8 L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dv UlU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb1JVPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vam1KUUxINHZGeSI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2ptSlFMSDR2Rnk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUnV0Z2VycyBXcmVz dGxpbmcgKEBSVVdyZXN0bGluZykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9SVVdyZXN0bGluZy9zdGF0dXMvMTc2Njk0NjM0NjU0NjY0NzIwMD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==