Avery Young, Shameen Jones going through last spring ball at Rutgers

“It’s amazing. We’re looking better,” Jones said. “Guys are working and coming together well. We’re executing and coming along. The closer we get as a team, I feel like offensively the more consistent we’ll be. We can trust one another.”

“Spring has been great. I love seeing the young guys come out here with energy every day,” Young said. “There’s a youthfulness to this team that’s very exciting. Me as a vet, I have that same energy. It’s been competitive. I still feel 18. When I see them running around, I know I have to get going. It’s all about matching energy and competitive spirit.”

Jones is now in his sixth year with the program while it is Young’s fifth.

Both Young and Jones are playing under new position coaches. Damiere Shaw is now coaching up the wide receivers while the defensive backs are headed by Mark Orphey and Drew Lascari.

“They came here and are doing a good job. Coach ‘O’, I love him to death,” Young said. “He’s not too big on words, but he’ll get into you if you’re doing something wrong. He’s competitive himself. Coach Drew, I owe a lot of my success to him. He’s helped me a lot in my career here. I was happy when he got promoted. It was a good thing.”

“Coach Shaw is a great coach,” added Jones. “He came in right away and said we’re going to work hard and we’re going to be the most competitive unit on the team. We go out every day and get better.”

Defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak is also new the team, and while he’s not directly working with the defensive backs this year, he’s coached the cornerbacks and safeties at previous stops including at Minnesota.

“Huge impact. He’s a reliable guy,” Young said. “We trust him. He wanted to observe us first and we warmed up to him. Now we’re a family. He may not be a DBs coach, but he’s involved in the DB room and we’ve all embraced him.”

Young has started 42 games throughout his career while playing in 45 contests. The 6-foot, 195-pounder has made 242 total tackles with 21 pass deflections, two sacks, two interceptions, four forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. He’s penciled in as a starter, but noted that practices and the like have been competitive and knows he can’t let up.

“Absolutely. These position battles are heated and competitive,” Young sad. “There’s high-level talent no matter who is taking the rep. But at the same time the brotherhood and family aspect that we preach is still there. If someone makes a play, then the others will go up and congratulate him and jump for joy with him.”

Jones, who made 35 catches for 334 yards last season, has made 86 grabs for 882 yards and four touchdowns as a Scarlet Knight. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder will be looking to step in for Bo Melton who is off to the NFL as the team’s No. 1 receiver.

“Definitely, but we'll see what happens,” Jones said. “Everybody’s working to make that spot. It’s a competition. Until that first game comes, we'll see what happens.”

Taj Harris and Sean Ryan are two other experienced receivers who joined the fold looking to provide a spark to the offense. There are also a number of younger receivers on the roster who want to make a push for playing time as well. Jones is doing his best to bring them along and show them the Rutgers way.

“Most definitely. The new guys have fit in well with the team,” Jones said. “Most of them we knew before they got here, so there was always a relationship. Me as a leader, I’ve always pushed people along and made sure everyone was closer together. It’s been a good process.”