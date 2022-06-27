Aundre Hyatt plays well for USA Basketball East Coast Team in Greece

Note: This article has been updated with Hyatt's original averages being reported incorrectly by Rutgers.



Rutgers Men's Basketball junior forward Aundre Hyatt helped USA Basketball's East Coast Team go a perfect 3-0 in Athens over the last couple days against some of Greece's top professional teams.

Hyatt and his teammates, led by head coach Darrell Walker, defeated Lavou-Athens in Game 1, 75-70, Maroussi BC, 78-72, in Game 2, and Panerythraikos BC in Game 3, 69-66.

Slam Magazine calls this experienced "college basketball's version of study abroad".

Hyatt was the leading scorer in the opener with 14 points. He found Will Jeffress from Pittsburgh for a transition dunk to give USA the lead for good with 58 seconds left in the game. Along with his 14 points in 20 minutes, Hyatt recorded four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block.

Hyatt tweaked his ankle in Game 2.

USA East Coast, in cooperation with Moneyball Sportwear and Cleveland Brothers - CAT, went through a two-day training camp at Columbia University in New York City before embarking overseas to Greece.

"I am super excited to compete and participate in this experience with the USA Basketball's East Coast Team," Hyatt said in a press release by Rutgers prior to the trip. "It's an honor to be selected alongside some of the best collegiate East Coast players in the country. I have been working on my game this offseason with my coaches and staff and look to use this experience to continue to improve heading the upcoming season for Rutgers men's basketball."