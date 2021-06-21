Athlon Sports predicts Rutgers Football to be slightly better in 2021

Athlon Sports has released their annual predictions for the 2021 college football season and they have pegged Rutgers Football to slightly improve on last season's 3-6 season.

Athlon projects the Scarlet Knights to finish 4-8 in the regular season and 2-7 in Big Ten play, finishing sixth in the Big Ten East only above Michigan State.

Below you can see the publication's full projected conference standings:

