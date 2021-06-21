Athlon Sports predicts Rutgers Football to be slightly better in 2021
Athlon Sports has released their annual predictions for the 2021 college football season and they have pegged Rutgers Football to slightly improve on last season's 3-6 season.
Athlon projects the Scarlet Knights to finish 4-8 in the regular season and 2-7 in Big Ten play, finishing sixth in the Big Ten East only above Michigan State.
Below you can see the publication's full projected conference standings:
EAST DIVISION:
Ohio State 13-0, 9-0
Penn State 8-4, 6-3
Indiana 8-4, 6-3
Michigan 7-5, 5-4
Maryland 6-6, 4-5
Rutgers 4-8, 2-7
Michigan State 4-8, 2-7
WEST DIVISON:
Wisconsin 9-4, 7-2
Iowa 8-4, 6-3
Minnesota 7-5, 4-5
Northwestern 7-5, 4-5
Nebraska 6-6, 4-5
Purdue 5-7, 3-6
Illinois 3-9, 1-8
The magazine also ranked each positional unit on offense and defense from 1-14 in the Big Ten, so here's a look at how the Scarlet Knights stack up at each position.
Quarterback: 14
Running back: 10
Wide receivers and tight ends: 10
Offensive line: 14
Defensive line: 12
Linebackers: 8
Defensive backs: 12
Along with all that, there were only a few Rutgers players selected by the publication to make the All-Big Ten Conference teams as you can see blow.
All-Big Ten First Team
LB Olakunle Fatukasi (DEFENSE)
KR Aron Cruickshank (SPECIAL TEAMS)
All-Big Ten Second Team
P Adam Korsak )SPECIAL TEAMS)
All-Big Ten Third Team
WR Bo Melton (OFFENSE)
DE Mike Tverdov (DEFENSE)
