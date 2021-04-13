Athletic 2023 forward James Okonkwo adds Rutgers to his offer list
Rutgers continues to comb the recruiting landscape in the 2023 class, and the program has found an under-the-radar talent in West Virginia who could one day become a force in college basketball.
James Okonkwo on Monday added Rutgers to an offer list that is starting to see some light. It's his third reported offer, joining West Virginia and Montana State.
We would like to congratulate James Okonkwo on his offer from Rutgers University. #BigX #BigTen #BigTen https://t.co/0dKzaMZ18U pic.twitter.com/gAZbfcVrkR— Beckley Prep IJN WV basketball (@ijn_wv) April 12, 2021
A 6-9 forward with a 7-2 wingspan, Okonkwo is a skilled big who can finish strong inside and also sink the mid-range and long-range perimeter jumper. At 230 pounds, he's also is just as athletic as he is strong.
Originally from the United Kingdom, Okonkwo was a reliable scorer and rebounder for Beckley Prep this past season. It was a year where the program, like many others nationwide, had to battle through COVID-19; Beckley Prep had 26 of their games canceled.
