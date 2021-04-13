Rutgers continues to comb the recruiting landscape in the 2023 class, and the program has found an under-the-radar talent in West Virginia who could one day become a force in college basketball.

James Okonkwo on Monday added Rutgers to an offer list that is starting to see some light. It's his third reported offer, joining West Virginia and Montana State.

