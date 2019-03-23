Rutgers wrestling was in a fragile state in the year 2012. Head coach Scott Goodale still did not produce an All-American. Home matches were held in the College Ave Gymnasium in front of 500 spectators (on a good day). It seemed as if the rising program was trapped under a ceiling, and breaking through was nowhere in sight.

A sign of rejuvenation finally came that year, when Anthony Ashnault committed to wrestle for Rutgers University. Although Ashnault’s brother was the director of wrestling operations for Rutgers wrestling, his sister was a student at the school, and his parents lived ten miles up the road, it was still shocking that Ashnault would decide to choose Rutgers. One of the most sought after wrestling prospects in the country, who had offers from schools such as Penn State and Michigan, was going to wrestle with a block “R” on his chest, and it simply seemed unfathomable.

But because Ashnault had offers from perennial powerhouses, every year he fell shy of the national title, critics would question his decision to be a Scarlet Knight. Anthony Ashnault would put together great seasons, he would fight all the way up to semi-finals of national tournaments, but could never quite complete the quest of being a national champion. And every year that Ashnault would fall short, the critics would get louder and louder.

After three years of what felt like an endless cycle of falling short, Ashnault ran into more adversity – injury. Ashnault had season ending surgery that left his career hanging in the balance. The only thing that could save Anthony Ashnault’s national championship dreams would be a medical waiver granted by the NCAA, giving Ashnault a sixth year of eligibility. Thankfully for Ashnault, after months of uncertainty, the NCAA granted Anthony Ashnault a medical waiver to compete in the 2018 – 19 season.

The sixth-year senior wasted no time taking advantage of his additional season. This was a new Anthony Ashnault that fans were seeing. Ashnault, who was known for being hesitant at times, was wrestling with a new self-confidence. The gratitude for this season, and the self-belief he had in his ability, allowed Ashnault to wrestle much more relaxed.

The top ranked 149 – pounder was putting up points, and lots of them. He was providing some of the most electric moments the Rutgers Athletic Center had ever seen. People from all across the country were amazed by what a dominant force Anthony Ashnault had become.

The final journey of Ashnault’s collegiate career was going as perfect as possible, but it would all be meaningless without one thing – that elusive national title. The opportunity to bring this story full circle presented itself tonight at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Anthony Ashnault had one collegiate match left in his career, and it was the most important one of his life to date, against Micah Jordan of Ohio State for the 2019 149 – lb national championship.

If Ashnault could win this match, it would silence the critics who questioned his college decision. The victory would culminate years of heartbreak, disappoint, injury and struggle. It would also make Anthony Ashnault the second ever Rutgers wrestling national champion in program history.